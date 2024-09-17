Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,929 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $98.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.83 and a 200 day moving average of $86.39. The company has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $99.40.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.