Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL) is Fourth Sail Capital LP’s Largest Position

Fourth Sail Capital LP decreased its position in Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Free Report) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,107,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,458,950 shares during the quarter. Metals Acquisition makes up 19.2% of Fourth Sail Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Fourth Sail Capital LP owned 0.12% of Metals Acquisition worth $83,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Metals Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $938,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Metals Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $2,141,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Metals Acquisition by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,236,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,640,000 after purchasing an additional 199,898 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Metals Acquisition alerts:

Metals Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of MTAL stock opened at $11.36 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.84. Metals Acquisition Limited has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $15.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTAL. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Metals Acquisition from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Metals Acquisition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTAL

About Metals Acquisition

(Free Report)

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Metals Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metals Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.