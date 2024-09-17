Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL) is Fourth Sail Capital LP’s Largest Position

Fourth Sail Capital LP decreased its position in Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Free Report) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,107,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,458,950 shares during the quarter. Metals Acquisition makes up 19.2% of Fourth Sail Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Fourth Sail Capital LP owned 0.12% of Metals Acquisition worth $83,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Metals Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $938,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Metals Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $2,141,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Metals Acquisition by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,236,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,640,000 after purchasing an additional 199,898 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Metals Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of MTAL stock opened at $11.36 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.84. Metals Acquisition Limited has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $15.26.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Metals Acquisition
Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.
