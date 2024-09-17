Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Short Interest Update

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,772,400 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the August 15th total of 1,471,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 75.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTRAF remained flat at $63.89 during trading on Tuesday. 18 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,626. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.38 and its 200-day moving average is $56.06. Metro has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $63.89.

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

