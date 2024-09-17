Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Short Interest Update

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,772,400 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the August 15th total of 1,471,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 75.7 days.
Metro Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MTRAF remained flat at $63.89 during trading on Tuesday. 18 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,626. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.38 and its 200-day moving average is $56.06. Metro has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $63.89.
Metro Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Metro
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.