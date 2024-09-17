Michael Al Pilato Sells 24,465 Shares of Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) Stock

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report) Director Michael Al Pilato sold 24,465 shares of Jamieson Wellness stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.41, for a total value of C$817,380.54.

Jamieson Wellness Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Jamieson Wellness stock traded up C$0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$33.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,914. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$31.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.75. Jamieson Wellness Inc. has a 52-week low of C$22.10 and a 52-week high of C$35.20. The company has a market cap of C$1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on JWEL. TD Securities upped their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$32.50 to C$36.25 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$35.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$36.36.

About Jamieson Wellness

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of branded and customer branded health products for humans in Canada, the United States, China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment manufactures, distributes, and markets branded natural health products including vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

