Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Lowered to $150.00 at Citigroup

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 68.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.12.

Micron Technology stock traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,316,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,299,881. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $63.83 and a 12 month high of $157.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.01. The company has a market capitalization of $98.84 billion, a PE ratio of -62.77 and a beta of 1.17.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.57) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,335,731.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Micron Technology by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,749 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 39.8% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

