MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ) Shares Gap Down to $20.58

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.58, but opened at $19.94. MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $20.23, with a volume of 15,953 shares changing hands.
MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87 and a beta of -4.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.97.
MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile
The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (BERZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BERZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
