Midway Limited (ASX:MWY) Plans Final Dividend of $0.16

Midway Limited (ASX:MWY – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, September 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.161 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 14.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th.
Midway Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.30.
About Midway
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Midway
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Silver’s Breakout: 3 Momentum Stocks You Can’t Miss
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Top 3 Dividend Stocks to Beat Market Volatility and Boost Returns
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Airline Stocks Off the Beaten Path: 3 Key Picks for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Midway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.