Mina (MINA) Price Tops $0.42

Mina (MINA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 17th. Mina has a market capitalization of $486.72 million and $9.43 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can now be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000709 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mina has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mina Coin Profile

Mina launched on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,186,455,345 coins and its circulating supply is 1,158,248,045 coins. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,186,394,888.8400393 with 1,158,130,045.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.41563035 USD and is down -0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 160 active market(s) with $9,110,748.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars.

