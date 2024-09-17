ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Barrington Research upgraded ModivCare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th.

ModivCare Trading Down 9.9 %

MODV opened at $12.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.63. ModivCare has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $52.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.80). ModivCare had a positive return on equity of 27.52% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $698.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. ModivCare’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ModivCare will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ModivCare by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of ModivCare by 3.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ModivCare by 5,522.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in ModivCare by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in ModivCare by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

