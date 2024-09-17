Monero Trading Up 3.5% Over Last Week (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Monero has a total market capitalization of $3.22 billion and $55.22 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Monero coin can currently be bought for $174.54 or 0.00289654 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,258.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $314.64 or 0.00522139 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00009714 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.17 or 0.00106498 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00029686 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00030633 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.83 or 0.00077711 BTC.

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000031 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.