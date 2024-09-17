MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Short Interest Update

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 787,900 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the August 15th total of 967,100 shares. Approximately 14.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 255,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ML. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on MoneyLion from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, MoneyLion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

MoneyLion Price Performance

Shares of ML traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.84. 42,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,006. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.59 million, a PE ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 2.70. MoneyLion has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $106.82.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.03 million. MoneyLion had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 0.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MoneyLion will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 20,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $907,998.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,380 shares in the company, valued at $32,308,738. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other MoneyLion news, CAO Mark Torossian sold 811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $36,576.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,914.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 20,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $907,998.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,308,738. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,403 shares of company stock worth $3,929,256 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MoneyLion

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ML. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the 2nd quarter worth $13,427,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in MoneyLion by 2,060.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,864,000 after buying an additional 98,680 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MoneyLion by 77.1% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 221,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,288,000 after buying an additional 96,433 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in MoneyLion by 64.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,747,000 after buying an additional 83,700 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MoneyLion in the first quarter valued at about $3,742,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

See Also

