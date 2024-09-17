Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $510,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 693,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,995,000 after purchasing an additional 237,411 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 198,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,541,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $517.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $505.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $490.07. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $519.40. The company has a market cap of $468.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.