Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $8.38 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,632 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 507.7% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 214.8% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 8,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.05, for a total transaction of $2,696,402.25. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,564,161.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 8,145 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.05, for a total transaction of $2,696,402.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 22,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,564,161.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $472,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,149,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,421 shares of company stock valued at $6,912,635. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Accenture from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.68.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE:ACN opened at $354.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.90. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $278.69 and a 52-week high of $387.51. The company has a market cap of $221.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 27.48%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.25%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

