Moors & Cabot Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned 0.11% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $5,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000.

IHI stock opened at $59.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.53. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $59.93.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

