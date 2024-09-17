Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 1,137 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $409.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DE

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $394.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $108.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $372.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.84. Deere & Company has a one year low of $340.20 and a one year high of $417.46.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.20 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25.07 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.