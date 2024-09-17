Moors & Cabot Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1,344.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,503 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,845 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $7,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $897,908,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $403,034,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,450,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,066,715,000 after purchasing an additional 331,797 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,786,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,754,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,198,000 after purchasing an additional 271,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $892.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $809.74 and its 200 day moving average is $767.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $527.24 and a 52 week high of $897.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $182.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.47, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total transaction of $1,540,715.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,502.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,479,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total transaction of $1,540,715.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,502.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,914 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,936 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $855.44.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

