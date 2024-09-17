Moors & Cabot Inc. Reduces Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,998 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 69.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on COP. Scotiabank cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Argus raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.06.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP opened at $105.56 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $101.29 and a 52-week high of $135.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.69. The company has a market cap of $122.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.22.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at $49,288,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

