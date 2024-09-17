Morguard North American (TSE:MRG) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Morguard North American (TSE:MRG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.
Morguard North American Price Performance
Morguard North American has a 52-week low of C$13.17 and a 52-week high of C$16.21.
Morguard North American (TSE:MRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$85.76 million for the quarter.
Morguard North American Company Profile
Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust’s investment objectives are to generate stable and growing cash distributions on a tax-efficient basis; enhance the value of the REIT’s assets and maximize long-term Unit value through active asset and property management, and expand the asset base of the REIT and increase adjusted funds from operations per Unit primarily through acquisitions and improvement of its properties through targeted deployed capital expenditures.
