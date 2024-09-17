Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by GDS Wealth Management

GDS Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,401 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,176,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,812,424,000 after purchasing an additional 44,279 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,319,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $895,494,000 after purchasing an additional 82,044 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $646,341,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,478,757 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $524,929,000 after purchasing an additional 395,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 215.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,023,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $395,298,000 after purchasing an additional 699,615 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total value of $9,773,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,079,557.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $466.17.

Shares of MSI opened at $443.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $73.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.79, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $414.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $378.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.64 and a 12 month high of $448.98.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 337.36% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

