MSA Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

MSA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 0.3% of MSA Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 38,157 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,122 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 282,557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,652,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 29,034 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AMD shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

AMD stock opened at $152.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $245.81 billion, a PE ratio of 223.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.03 and a 200-day moving average of $161.49. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.11 and a 12-month high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

