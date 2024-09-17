Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $538.00 to $537.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $469.50.

Shares of MUSA traded down $8.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $527.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,595. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $506.82 and a 200 day moving average of $458.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Murphy USA has a 1 year low of $334.61 and a 1 year high of $552.30.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $6.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 64.73% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Murphy USA will post 24.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Murphy USA news, Director James W. Keyes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.54, for a total value of $1,023,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,242,955.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 13,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.38, for a total transaction of $6,920,468.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 382,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,971,533.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James W. Keyes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.54, for a total transaction of $1,023,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,242,955.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,209 shares of company stock valued at $16,564,666 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MUSA. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Murphy USA by 1,091.4% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 14,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 13,250 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the 1st quarter valued at $1,258,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Murphy USA by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the 4th quarter valued at $8,949,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in Murphy USA by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 13,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

