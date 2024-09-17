Nano One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.36 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00001411 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a market cap of $113.01 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nano has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,063.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.15 or 0.00520836 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00009448 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.84 or 0.00106180 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $172.81 or 0.00287416 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00029868 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00030514 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.03 or 0.00078216 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

