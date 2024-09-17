Nanofilm Technologies International Limited (OTCMKTS:NNFTF) Short Interest Update

Nanofilm Technologies International Limited (OTCMKTS:NNFTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the August 15th total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Nanofilm Technologies International Price Performance

NNFTF stock remained flat at C$2.52 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.52. Nanofilm Technologies International has a 1 year low of C$2.52 and a 1 year high of C$2.52.

About Nanofilm Technologies International

Nanofilm Technologies International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides nanotechnology solutions in Singapore, China, Japan, and Vietnam. The company operates through Advanced Materials, Industrial Equipment, Nanofabrication, and Sydrogen segments. The Advanced Materials segment offers advanced materials through surface solution services based on vacuum coating technologies and processes.

