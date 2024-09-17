Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) Short Interest Update

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the August 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NHTC. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of Natural Health Trends by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Health Trends in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in Natural Health Trends during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Natural Health Trends Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Natural Health Trends stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.65. The stock had a trading volume of 20,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,818. The company has a market capitalization of $76.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.00 and a beta of 0.91. Natural Health Trends has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $7.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.82.

Natural Health Trends Dividend Announcement

Natural Health Trends ( NASDAQ:NHTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.48 million for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 2.21%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.03%. Natural Health Trends’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,600.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Natural Health Trends in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Natural Health Trends

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

