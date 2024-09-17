NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Director Sells $2,229,000.00 in Stock

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) Director V Daniel Robinson II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total transaction of $2,229,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 417,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,614,735.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

V Daniel Robinson II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, V Daniel Robinson II sold 30,000 shares of NBT Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total transaction of $1,343,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 11th, V Daniel Robinson II sold 20,000 shares of NBT Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $882,000.00.

Shares of NBTB traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.35. 113,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,402. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.50. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.31 and a 1-year high of $50.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.00 and a 200 day moving average of $39.53.

NBT Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NBTB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $194.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.51%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $178,000. Union Savings Bank grew its stake in NBT Bancorp by 4,075.0% during the 1st quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 4,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $332,000. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of NBT Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.60.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

