Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $4.48 EPS

Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($5.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($4.48), Yahoo Finance reports. Netcapital had a negative net margin of 100.71% and a negative return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 million.
Netcapital Price Performance
Shares of Netcapital stock opened at $2.88 on Tuesday. Netcapital has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $47.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average is $7.31. The firm has a market cap of $57.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.60 and a beta of -0.56.
About Netcapital
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Netcapital
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Market Got It Wrong—Why Progress Software Deserves a Second Look
- What does consumer price index measure?
- PENN Entertainment Eyes ESPN BET to Score Big in 2024 NFL Season
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Don’t Miss Out: NETGEAR’s Turnaround Signals Big Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Netcapital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netcapital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.