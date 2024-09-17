Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Holdings Lowered by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc lessened its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 24.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,462 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,799 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.8% in the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in Netflix by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 411 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $554.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.29.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 43,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.07, for a total value of $30,059,312.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,299,132.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total transaction of $785,254.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,043,019.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 43,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.07, for a total value of $30,059,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,299,132.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,798 shares of company stock worth $129,552,672. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix stock opened at $696.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.73 and a twelve month high of $711.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $660.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $638.54. The firm has a market cap of $300.19 billion, a PE ratio of 48.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

