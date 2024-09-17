New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Trading Down 2.8%

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.82 and last traded at $11.82. 612,875 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 2,212,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $35.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on New Fortress Energy from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NFE

New Fortress Energy Trading Down 7.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.50). New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Institutional Trading of New Fortress Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 563.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in New Fortress Energy by 125.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.