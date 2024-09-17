Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at UBS Group from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.97% from the company’s previous close.

NEM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.62.

Get Newmont alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Newmont

Newmont Price Performance

NEM stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,209,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,392,811. Newmont has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $54.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.04. The stock has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In related news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $157,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,963,452.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $157,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,963,452.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $990,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,420,830.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,744,700. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmont

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 1,310.4% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

(Get Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.