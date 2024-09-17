NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 558,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,434 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up about 1.3% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $39,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 485.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 18,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 15,233 shares during the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 11,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 6,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $84.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $173.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.56. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $85.56.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

