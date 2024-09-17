Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Downgraded by Bank of America

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Nissan Motor Trading Up 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:NSANY traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $5.62. 523,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,879. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Nissan Motor has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $9.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.12 and its 200-day moving average is $6.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Nissan Motor had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $19.23 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nissan Motor will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nissan Motor

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan and Infiniti brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; and other related components.

