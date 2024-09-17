Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the August 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Noble Roman’s Price Performance
Shares of NROM stock remained flat at $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 20,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,308. Noble Roman’s has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.87.
About Noble Roman’s
