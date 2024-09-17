Node AI (GPU) Price Hits $0.69 on Major Exchanges

Node AI (GPU) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Node AI token can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00001137 BTC on popular exchanges. Node AI has a market cap of $66.01 million and $823,391.31 worth of Node AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Node AI has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000075 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $153.56 or 0.00251403 BTC.

About Node AI

Node AI was first traded on December 7th, 2023. Node AI’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,069,916 tokens. Node AI’s official Twitter account is @nodeaieth. Node AI’s official website is nodeai.app.

Node AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Node AI (GPU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Node AI has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 95,069,916.08479515 in circulation. The last known price of Node AI is 0.64770254 USD and is up 0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $756,089.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nodeai.app.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Node AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Node AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Node AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

