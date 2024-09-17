Norma J. Lawrence Sells 1,123 Shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Stock

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) Director Norma J. Lawrence sold 1,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $44,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marcus & Millichap Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of MMI traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,307. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.17 and a beta of 1.13. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.81 and a 1-year high of $44.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.48.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $158.37 million during the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a negative return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 5.68%.

Marcus & Millichap Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -50.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marcus & Millichap from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Institutional Trading of Marcus & Millichap

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,826,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Marcus & Millichap by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,099,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,043,000 after purchasing an additional 25,982 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 332.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 73,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 56,379 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marcus & Millichap by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 658,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,493,000 after buying an additional 62,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Marcus & Millichap during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing, as well as capital markets.

