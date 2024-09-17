North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $312.00

North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 312 ($4.12) and last traded at GBX 312 ($4.12), with a volume of 225855 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 307 ($4.06).
North American Income Trust Stock Up 1.6 %
The stock has a market cap of £404.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4,403.14 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 14.91, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 302.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 294.69.
North American Income Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th were given a GBX 2.70 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 4th. This represents a yield of 0.91%. North American Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -17,142.86%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About North American Income Trust
The North American Income Trust plc is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of S&P 500 Index.
