Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stock Position Raised by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,046,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 261,285 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 3.44% of Northern Trust worth $591,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTRS. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 10,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 343.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.75.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $89.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.07. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $62.44 and a 12 month high of $92.46. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.03. Northern Trust had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 66.23%.

In other news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 5,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total transaction of $494,524.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,765 shares in the company, valued at $7,041,285.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 5,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total transaction of $494,524.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,765 shares in the company, valued at $7,041,285.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total transaction of $533,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,552,052.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,738 shares of company stock worth $1,191,388 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

