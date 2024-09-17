Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) VP Sells $42,370.00 in Stock

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) VP Megan A. Kendrick sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $42,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,725 shares in the company, valued at $454,418.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Northwest Pipe Stock Performance
Shares of NWPX stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.18. The company had a trading volume of 46,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,077. Northwest Pipe has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $46.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.89. The firm has a market cap of $438.04 million, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.99.
Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.19. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $129.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.76 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Northwest Pipe will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Northwest Pipe from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.
Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.
