Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) VP Sells $42,370.00 in Stock

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) VP Megan A. Kendrick sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $42,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,725 shares in the company, valued at $454,418.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Northwest Pipe Stock Performance

Shares of NWPX stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.18. The company had a trading volume of 46,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,077. Northwest Pipe has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $46.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.89. The firm has a market cap of $438.04 million, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.99.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.19. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $129.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.76 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Northwest Pipe will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Northwest Pipe by 4.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Northwest Pipe by 0.8% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 175,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 3.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 50,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 9.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 120.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Northwest Pipe from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

