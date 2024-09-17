Notcoin (NOT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $69.21 Million

Notcoin (NOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. Notcoin has a market capitalization of $744.78 million and approximately $69.21 million worth of Notcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Notcoin has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. One Notcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Notcoin

Notcoin was first traded on December 27th, 2023. Notcoin’s total supply is 102,474,422,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,474,422,654 tokens. Notcoin’s official website is notco.in. Notcoin’s official Twitter account is @thenotcoin.

Notcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Notcoin (NOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the TON platform. Notcoin has a current supply of 102,474,423,008.2429. The last known price of Notcoin is 0.00742146 USD and is down -3.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 164 active market(s) with $82,485,513.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://notco.in/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Notcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Notcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Notcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

