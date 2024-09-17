NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.9 %
NBY opened at $0.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.58. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $17.74. The firm has a market cap of $528,665.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.73.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 744.33% and a negative net margin of 91.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.
