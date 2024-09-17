Novacyt (LON:NCYT) Trading Up 12.8%

Novacyt S.A. (LON:NCYT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 12.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 76 ($1.00) and last traded at GBX 74.88 ($0.99). Approximately 271,114 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 622,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66.40 ($0.88).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 64.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 58.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.71, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £52.89 million, a PE ratio of -170.26 and a beta of -1.86.

Novacyt SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides in vitro and molecular diagnostic tests for a range of infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Primer Design, Lab21 Products, and IT-IS International segments.

