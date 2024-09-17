Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.30-1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81.
Nucor stock opened at $142.92 on Tuesday. Nucor has a 12 month low of $133.42 and a 12 month high of $203.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.52 and its 200-day moving average is $167.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.55.
Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nucor will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Argus upgraded Nucor to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Nucor from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $195.00.
In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at $15,847,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.
