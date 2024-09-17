Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.30-1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81.

Nucor stock opened at $142.92 on Tuesday. Nucor has a 12 month low of $133.42 and a 12 month high of $203.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.52 and its 200-day moving average is $167.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.55.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nucor will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Argus upgraded Nucor to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Nucor from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $195.00.

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at $15,847,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

