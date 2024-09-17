Old West Investment Management LLC Acquires 9,592 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93,891 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies comprises 2.6% of Old West Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Old West Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $5,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $168,860,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $94,939,000. Junto Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 183.0% during the fourth quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 1,471,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,904,000 after purchasing an additional 951,269 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 111.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,071,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,975,000 after purchasing an additional 564,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,305,000. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Smita Conjeevaram sold 48,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.82, for a total value of $3,434,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,172.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Smita Conjeevaram sold 48,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.82, for a total value of $3,434,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,172.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 412,190 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total value of $30,143,454.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,359.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $75.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.84%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.75.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

