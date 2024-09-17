Old West Investment Management LLC Buys 5,140 Shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC)

Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Free Report) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lithium Americas (Argentina) were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Motors Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the first quarter valued at about $80,862,000. FIFTHDELTA Ltd bought a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,598,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,560,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,191,000 after purchasing an additional 21,456 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the second quarter worth approximately $10,465,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 13.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,614,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,366,000 after purchasing an additional 304,590 shares in the last quarter. 49.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on LAAC. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $18.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. National Bankshares set a $6.00 target price on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $8.00 to $4.25 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.21.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Stock Performance

LAAC opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $409.15 million, a P/E ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.32. Lithium Americas has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $8.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average of $3.99.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02).

About Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

