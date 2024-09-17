One Capital Management LLC Has $4.31 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 210.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,102 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $4,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 19,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 10,786 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 115,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,231,000 after purchasing an additional 48,377 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,948,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 134,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,937,000 after purchasing an additional 17,798 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XMHQ opened at $100.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $75.29 and a 52-week high of $110.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.71.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.