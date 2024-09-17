One Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis Capital Management increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $61.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $62.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.30.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

