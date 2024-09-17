One Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

One Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Point Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 29,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 13,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $66.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.01 and a 200 day moving average of $63.10. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.31 and a 1-year high of $66.83.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

