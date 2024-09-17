ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target Increased to $94.00 by Analysts at Barclays

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $82.00 to $94.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OKE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised ONEOK to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.38.

ONEOK Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $93.68 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.00. The company has a market cap of $54.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. ONEOK has a one year low of $60.58 and a one year high of $93.88.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 13.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In other news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $310,901.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,795,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $554,158,000 after buying an additional 232,043 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,754,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,055,000 after acquiring an additional 85,736 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $297,948,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in ONEOK by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,705,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,059,000 after purchasing an additional 825,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,465,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,795,000 after purchasing an additional 378,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

