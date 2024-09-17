ONUS Price Up 5% Over Last 7 Days (ONUS)

ONUS (ONUS) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. During the last week, ONUS has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. ONUS has a total market capitalization of $60.94 million and approximately $444,329.42 worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ONUS coin can now be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00001043 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ONUS

ONUS launched on October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 97,106,390 coins. ONUS’s official website is onuschain.io. The official message board for ONUS is goonus.io/en/newsroom. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onuschain.

Buying and Selling ONUS

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ONUS has a current supply of 97,106,390 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ONUS is 0.62755211 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onuschain.io/.”

