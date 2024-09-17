OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Gap Down to $1.64

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.64, but opened at $1.55. OPKO Health shares last traded at $1.67, with a volume of 1,085,563 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OPKO Health to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research increased their price target on OPKO Health from $1.50 to $2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Tuesday.

OPKO Health Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.70 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 17.67% and a negative net margin of 33.79%. OPKO Health's revenue for the quarter was down 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at OPKO Health

In other news, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 14,082 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $397,534.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,469,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,944,577.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 736,644 shares of company stock worth $23,874,134. Insiders own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in OPKO Health by 79.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,978 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in OPKO Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

See Also

