Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Short Interest Update

Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the August 15th total of 3,470,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 622,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Organigram

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OGI. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organigram during the first quarter worth $3,736,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Organigram by 11.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,000,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 105,468 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Organigram by 40.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 816,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 236,700 shares in the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in Organigram in the first quarter valued at about $1,737,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Organigram by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 483,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 100,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Organigram alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Organigram in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating for the company.

Organigram Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of OGI stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $1.90. 383,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,136. The company has a market capitalization of $196.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.83. Organigram has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $2.91.

Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. Organigram had a negative net margin of 45.57% and a negative return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $30.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.67 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Organigram will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Organigram Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Organigram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organigram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.